CHS’s Keith, AC’s Noe up for Player of the Week honors

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 47 Views

Two area players are up for Player of the Week awards on WBIR.

Clinton QB Josh Keith is up for WBIR Offensive Player of the Week after he threw for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns in Friday’s 53-50 overtime win over Gibbs, as well as rushed for three more scores, including the game-winner.

Anderson County’s Gavin Noe is up for WBIR Defensive Player of the Week honors as he recorded 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss (TFLs) in the Mavs’ impressive 35-28 win over 6A powerhouse Bearden.

Follow this link to WBIR’s website and vote for your favorite player today!

