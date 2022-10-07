CHS graduate killed in shooting in Turks and Caicos

A Clinton High School graduate was killed over the weekend in a shooting in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Police in the island nation say that Kent Carter was one of two people killed when the car they were in was targeted by what they called “armed gang members who act without conscience.” Carter had been on vacation with his girlfriend celebrating his 40th birthday at the time of the incident and, according to the Washington Post, she was also injured in the attack but is expected to make a full recovery. They were traveling in the vehicle with three guides from a local business when the attack occurred. Police indicated the attack likely was connected to the drug trade or “turf wars,” but added that investigators do not believe that Carter was specifically targeted.

Carter graduated from Clinton High School in 2000 and served in the military before relocating to Northern Virginia, where he became a successful realtor, and was the Vice President of the Arlington, Virginia chapter of the NAACP.