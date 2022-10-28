CHS Band taking part in final competition of the season Saturday

The Clinton High School Marching band will appear in its last band competition of the season on Saturday October 29th at Alcoa High School. 

The CHS band will take the field at 6:40 pm to perform their 2022 production titled, “A Turbulent Hope”. It is recommended that you try and arrive around 6 so you can get a good seat (within the 45 yard lines and closer to the press box). 

In an open invitation to fans of the Marching Dragons, Director Matt Bimstein says “These students have worked incredibly hard this season and it would mean the world to them if we had the stands packed in orange and black rooting them on!”

The ticket gate will be CARD ONLY.  Spectators can purchase their ticket ahead of time or at the gate when they arrive, but will still be only debit or credit card.  Admission is $10 and GoFan does charge a $1 service fee which the band does not receive.  Concessions will take cash or card.

To purchase tickets in advance, follow this link.

