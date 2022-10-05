CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022

Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night.
The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.
The Clinton High School Wall of Fame committee made the announcement this week.
The 2022 Wall of Fame inductees are Joe Hollingsworth, Jr., Dr. Christopher Ramsey, and the late Dr. & Mrs. Dan Thomas and family.
Hollingsworth is the highest-profile member of this year’s class, having built a successful business empire that includes everything from local fixtures like the Git N’ Go Markets to industrial facilities in 17 states. His philanthropic contributions to his community are as vast as his business holdings, including the refurbishment of the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School, and the construction of the sports complex at Clinton High School, both of which bear his name, as well as the ongoing construction of the sprawling Aspire Park in South Clinton.
Dr. Ramsey is a 1987 graduate of CHS and is a highly successful urologist in Knoxville described as leader in robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures.
Dr. Dan Thomas, Sr. and his wife, Louise, had six children who all attended Clinton High School and who have all excelled after after high school. Dr. Thomas also served on the Anderson County School Board, according to the school’s announcement, which also points out that he served as team doctor for the CHS football team “long before that became a common practice.”
Their children are Dan Thomas, Jr., who played football at Alabama for Bear Bryant before before embarking on a career in education and coaching; Dr. Steven Thomas, who became an ophthalmologist; Pat Thomas, who graduated from West Point and spent 30 years in the US Army; Ruth Thomas Miller, who spent 35 years as nurse in the UT Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU); Julie Thomas McNamee, who spent her career in government service; and Clay Thomas, who became a mechanical engineer after spending time in the US Army as well.
The honorees will take part in Friday’s Homecoming parade, which begins at 6:00 in downtown Clinton, and will also be honored at a reception, and inducted at a pre-game ceremony before the football game.
Wall of Fame Committee spokesperson Alvin Taylor invites everyone to come out to welcome these CHS graduates back home as they receive this well-deserved recognition of outstanding careers and contributions to Clinton High School and the community.
Here is a link where you can download a form to nominate someone for the Wall of Fame.
Clinton High School Wall of Fame Inductees
2004 Margaret Anderson
William (Bill) Driskill
Larry Gann
Jerry Shattuck
2005 Bobby Cain
Robert (Bob) Jameson
Larry Seivers
2006 Elizabeth (Liz) Cobb
Gail Cook
Alvin Taylor
2007 D.J. Brittain
Ronnie Kreis
Gail Ann Epps Upton
2008 Paul Bostic
Dr. James Boulware
Dr. Lana Seivers
2009 Rep. Jim Hackworth
Gene Owens
Rev. Terry Moore
2010 Nancy Yarnell Foster
David A. Smith
Charles (Terry) Webber
Special Ceremony: Induction of remaining members of the Clinton 12 (Cain & Upton already inducted):
JoAnn Crozier Allen Boyce
- Alvah McSwain
- Anna Theresser Caswell
- Regina Turner Smith
- Ronald Gordon (Poochie) Hayden
- Maurice Soles
- Minnie Ann Dickey Jones
- Robert Thacker
- William R. Lathem
- Alfred Williams
2011 Freddy Fagan
Charlie Lyons
Charles McRae
Ray Oliver
2012 Ronnie Jeffers
Jeff Kidwell
2013 Special 10th Anniversary Family Inductions:
Fox Family
Hammer Family
Hoskins Family
Ridenour Family
2014 Kathleen Benedict
John Byrd
Thomas Underwood
Perry Ward
2015 Tony Hale
Fred Holtzclaw
Dr. Tim Powers
Joe Ben Wilson
2016 DeWayne Emert
Ann Gann
C.W. Mays, Jr.
Jim Ern Medley
2017 Stanley Barnes
Margaret Calhoun
Doug Davis
Rep. & Sen. James (Buzz) Elkins
Ron Kirksey
2018 Russell Fritts
James McGinley
Robert Ball McGinley
Charles (Bones) Seivers
2019 Paul (Jenks) Bostic, Jr.
Susan Fowler
W.D. Human
William (Bear) Stephenson
2020 No inductees due to Covid-19 pandemic
2021 Cathy Brown
Dr. Debra Gray King
Dr. Randall Robbins
Terry Turner
List from Clinton High School Wall of Fame web page