CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022

Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night.

The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.

The Clinton High School Wall of Fame committee made the announcement this week.

The 2022 Wall of Fame inductees are Joe Hollingsworth, Jr., Dr. Christopher Ramsey, and the late Dr. & Mrs. Dan Thomas and family.

Hollingsworth is the highest-profile member of this year’s class, having built a successful business empire that includes everything from local fixtures like the Git N’ Go Markets to industrial facilities in 17 states. His philanthropic contributions to his community are as vast as his business holdings, including the refurbishment of the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School, and the construction of the sports complex at Clinton High School, both of which bear his name, as well as the ongoing construction of the sprawling Aspire Park in South Clinton.

Dr. Ramsey is a 1987 graduate of CHS and is a highly successful urologist in Knoxville described as leader in robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures.

Dr. Dan Thomas, Sr. and his wife, Louise, had six children who all attended Clinton High School and who have all excelled after after high school. Dr. Thomas also served on the Anderson County School Board, according to the school’s announcement, which also points out that he served as team doctor for the CHS football team “long before that became a common practice.”

Their children are Dan Thomas, Jr., who played football at Alabama for Bear Bryant before before embarking on a career in education and coaching; Dr. Steven Thomas, who became an ophthalmologist; Pat Thomas, who graduated from West Point and spent 30 years in the US Army; Ruth Thomas Miller, who spent 35 years as nurse in the UT Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU); Julie Thomas McNamee, who spent her career in government service; and Clay Thomas, who became a mechanical engineer after spending time in the US Army as well.

The honorees will take part in Friday’s Homecoming parade, which begins at 6:00 in downtown Clinton, and will also be honored at a reception, and inducted at a pre-game ceremony before the football game.

Wall of Fame Committee spokesperson Alvin Taylor invites everyone to come out to welcome these CHS graduates back home as they receive this well-deserved recognition of outstanding careers and contributions to Clinton High School and the community.

Here is a link where you can download a form to nominate someone for the Wall of Fame.

