CHS announces Wall of Fame Class of 2022

Clinton High School has announced the inductees into this year’s Wall of Fame, to be honored prior to the Homecoming football game against Lenoir City on Friday night.

The Wall of Fame was established in 2004 to recognize and honor either Clinton High School graduates who have gone on to have successful careers, or non-CHS grads who have directly impacted the school.

The Clinton High School Wall of Fame committee made the announcement this week.

The 2022 Wall of Fame inductees are Joe Hollingsworth, Jr., Dr. Christopher Ramsey, and the late Dr. & Mrs. Dan Thomas and family.

Hollingsworth is the highest-profile member of this year’s class, having built a successful business empire that includes everything from local fixtures like the Git N’ Go Markets to industrial facilities in 17 states. His philanthropic contributions to his community are as vast as his business holdings, including the refurbishment of the gymnasium at Clinton Middle School, and the construction of the sports complex at Clinton High School, both of which bear his name, as well as the ongoing construction of the sprawling Aspire Park in South Clinton.

Dr. Ramsey is a 1987 graduate of CHS and is a highly successful urologist in Knoxville described as leader in robot-assisted laparoscopic procedures.

Dr. Dan Thomas, Sr. and his wife, Louise, had six children who all attended Clinton High School and who have all excelled after after high school. Dr. Thomas also served on the Anderson County School Board, according to the school’s announcement, which also points out that he served as team doctor for the CHS football team “long before that became a common practice.”

Their children are Dan Thomas, Jr., who played football at Alabama for Bear Bryant before before embarking on a career in education and coaching; Dr. Steven Thomas, who became an ophthalmologist; Pat Thomas, who graduated from West Point and spent 30 years in the US Army; Ruth Thomas Miller, who spent 35 years as nurse in the UT Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU); Julie Thomas McNamee, who spent her career in government service; and Clay Thomas, who became a mechanical engineer after spending time in the US Army as well.

The honorees will take part in Friday’s Homecoming parade, which begins at 6:00 in downtown Clinton, and will also be honored at a reception, and inducted at a pre-game ceremony before the football game.

Wall of Fame Committee spokesperson Alvin Taylor invites everyone to come out to welcome these CHS graduates back home as they receive this well-deserved recognition of outstanding careers and contributions to Clinton High School and the community.

Here is a link where you can download a form to nominate someone for the Wall of Fame.

Clinton High School Wall of Fame Inductees

2004  Margaret Anderson

          William (Bill) Driskill

          Larry Gann

          Jerry Shattuck 

2005  Bobby Cain

          Robert (Bob) Jameson

          Larry Seivers

2006  Elizabeth (Liz) Cobb

          Gail Cook

          Alvin Taylor

2007  D.J. Brittain

          Ronnie Kreis

          Gail Ann Epps Upton

2008  Paul Bostic

          Dr. James Boulware

          Dr. Lana Seivers

2009  Rep. Jim Hackworth

          Gene Owens

          Rev. Terry Moore

2010  Nancy Yarnell Foster

          David A. Smith

          Charles (Terry) Webber

Special Ceremony:  Induction of remaining members of the Clinton 12 (Cain & Upton already inducted):

JoAnn Crozier Allen Boyce

  • Alvah McSwain
  • Anna Theresser Caswell
  • Regina Turner Smith
  • Ronald Gordon (Poochie) Hayden
  • Maurice Soles
  • Minnie Ann Dickey Jones
  • Robert Thacker
  • William R. Lathem
  • Alfred Williams

2011  Freddy Fagan

          Charlie Lyons

          Charles McRae

          Ray Oliver

2012  Ronnie Jeffers                 

          Jeff Kidwell

2013  Special 10th Anniversary Family Inductions:

          Fox Family

          Hammer Family

          Hoskins Family     

          Ridenour Family

2014  Kathleen Benedict

          John Byrd

          Thomas Underwood

          Perry Ward

2015  Tony Hale   

          Fred Holtzclaw     

          Dr. Tim Powers    

          Joe Ben Wilson

2016  DeWayne Emert   

          Ann Gann   

          C.W. Mays, Jr.

          Jim Ern Medley

2017  Stanley Barnes

          Margaret Calhoun 

          Doug Davis

          Rep. & Sen. James (Buzz) Elkins       

          Ron Kirksey

2018  Russell Fritts

          James McGinley

          Robert Ball McGinley

          Charles (Bones) Seivers

2019  Paul (Jenks) Bostic, Jr.

          Susan Fowler

          W.D. Human        

          William (Bear) Stephenson

2020  No inductees due to Covid-19 pandemic

2021  Cathy Brown

          Dr. Debra Gray King

          Dr. Randall Robbins

          Terry Turner

List from Clinton High School Wall of Fame web page

