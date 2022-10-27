Charles Edward Oldham, 86, passed away Monday, October 25, 2022, at Park West Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born at home in Macon County, Tennessee, on November 19, 1935, son of Brice and Izette Oldham of Nashville, Tennessee.

After attending Litton High School in Nashville, Charles received his B.S. Degree from the College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee. Upon graduating, he served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. He retired in 2019 after more than 60 years in support of the Department of Energy, Oak Ridge Operations. He also worked for 40 years with Powell Clinch Utility District.

In 1956, Charles married Sara Lou Lawson of Lake City where they made there home for more than 60 years. He is survived by his wife Sara Lou Oldham of Lake City, daughter Lisa Oldham Coleman of Clinton, son Charles Edward Oldham, Jr. and wife Jenny of Knoxville, brother Steve Oldham and wife Donna of Nashville. Charles is survived by 6 grandchildren Brandon Coleman, Brian Coleman, Eric Oldham, Derek Oldham, Kelly George, and Sara Sexton. Proceeding his death are son William (Bill) Oldham and brother Hugh Oldham.

Receiving of Friends will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 6pm – 8pm with funeral to follow at Hatmaker Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: 9:00 AM, Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with military honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.