Candidates for seats in DC, Nashville invited to forum Tuesday

There will be a forum in Oak Ridge on Tuesday for candidates running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and in the General Assembly in Nashville.

The candidate forum is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Oak Ridge, and it is scheduled to start at 7 pm on Tuesday, October 18, in Roane State Community College City Room A-111 in the Coffey/McNally Building, at 701 Briarcliff Avenue in Oak Ridge.

The candidates running for the U.S. House Third Congressional District, Tennessee Fifth Senatorial District, and Tennessee House of Representatives Districts 32 and 33 have been invited to participate. William “Bear” Stephenson has been invited to moderate.

Candidates for the U.S. House of Representative Third Congressional District are Republican incumbent Chuck Fleischmann and a slate of challengers including Meg Gorman, a Democrat and independents Thomas M. Rumba and Rick Tyler.

State Senator, and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, the Republican incumbent for Tennessee Senate District 5, is unopposed.

Candidates for Tennessee House District 32 covering part of Roane and Loudon counties are Monty Fritts, a Republican, and Jan Hahn, a Democrat.

Candidates for the 33rd Tennessee House District, which encompasses most of Anderson County, are Republican incumbent John Ragan and Democratic challenger Jim Dodson.

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Meet-and-Greet for candidates and the public on October 18 from 6 to 7 pm in the Visitor’s Lobby adjacent to A-111 City Room right before the Candidate Forum. This is described by organizers as a time for informal discussions with the candidates.