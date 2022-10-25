Burn permits restricted across much of state

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture says that most of the state is at an elevated danger for fires, and that as a result, burn permits are restricted in most counties in the state until conditions improve.

In an announcement shared on Twitter, officials say that with a cold front moving in, gusty and sustained winds are being predicted ahead of any potential rainfall. As a result, wildfires could have the chance to spread quickly and become larger than expected.

Officials remind you to call 911 immediately to report wildfires, stay abreast of changing weather conditions, and review the agency’s Wildfire Safety Home Checkup.

Permits are not issued on days and in locations if it is considered unsafe to conduct a debris burn of leaf and brush piles. Restricting burn permit issuance is not a burn ban. A ban is more restrictive and carries greater penalties than burning without a permit. Go to www.BurnSafeTN.org for more info.

