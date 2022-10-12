Burn ban issued in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon has issued a burn ban effective immediately.

Due to the current weather conditions, strong winds, and dry conditions in our region, no burn permits will be issued until further notice.

Outdoor burning without a permit is banned by city ordinance.

Please call ORFD with any further questions at (865) 425-3520.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of working smoke alarms. You can contact the Oak Ridge Fire Department for a free inspection of your smoke alarms at 865-425-FIRE (3473).

A burn ban is also in effect in LaFollette until conditions improve.