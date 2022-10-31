Bill Martin Pruitt, “Sun”

Bill Martin Pruitt “Sun” was born on August 26, 1958, to the late Babe Ruth Sr and Juanita Pruitt in Clinton, Tennessee. Bill accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. Charles C. Hatley of Faith Tabernacle F.B.H. Church, Bill went to Clinton Elementary and Clinton High School.

He was the owner of Tow Right wrecker service in Clinton.  Bill enjoyed working on cars and loved talking to people about cars.  Most of all he loved his family, there wasn’t nothing he wouldn’t do even if it was cold or raining or how tired or sick, he would say, I’m alright I can make it, it’s gonna be ok.

Bill departed this life on Monday, October 24, 2022, at his home with his family. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather J.R Harris, grandparents, brothers, Charles, Bobby, Rod, Baby Boy.

Bill leaves to cherish in his loving memory his wife of 40 years, Shirley Pruitt, children, William Lynn
(Bill Bill), (Bunkey) Juanita Michelle, (Bo) Jeremy Dwayne and Alisa Ann, 25 grandchildren all of Clinton, TN, siblings, Donna Lee, Beulah Mae, Mary Ann, of Oak Ridge, TN, Mary Ellen of Kentucky, Babe Ruth Jr. (Deborah) of Abingdon, VA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and special friends Elmer Willis, Parker Stanley, Jerry Murray.

The family would like to thank everyone for their acts of kindness shown at this time.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 11:00 am-1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm. www.holleygamble.com

