Betty Lynn, age 92

Betty Lynn, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 2, 2022. She was born in Oconee County, SC to the late Luther and Flora Skelton Volrath. Betty was a lifelong member of Valley View United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Betty is preceded in death by, husband, William Lynn; son-in-law, Amon Murphy, brother, Harold Volrath and sister, Martha Hughes.

Survived by:

Children…………….Richard Lynn wife Diann
                                Nancy Murphy
                                Kathy Vaughn husband Eddie
Grandchildren……Wesley Lynn, Leslea Williams husband Steven, Bryan Rigney wife Amy, Sarah Vance,
                                Travis Vaughn wife Kayla
13 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild
Several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Alexander Guest House and Caris Hospice for all their love and care.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12noon. www.Holleygamble.com

