Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City

Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:

Daughters             Jessica Harness-Miller & Rodney Harris        Lake City

                              April Mae Cox                                                 Caryville

Brother                  Kenneth Ray Sharp                                          Knoxville

Sisters                  Terrie Roach                                                     Oliver Springs

                            Carolyn Sue Hatfield                                          Oliver Springs

Grandchildren     Ashley, Whitney, Dakota, Jonathen, Matthew, Tommy, Randy, and Caleb

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: To follow immediately follow visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

