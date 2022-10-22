Betty Jo Harness, age 68, of Lake City, passed away on October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Anderson County on February 6, 1954, to the late Rosa Sharp. She was a custodian at Anderson County Schools. Betty was of the Christian faith. She loved crafts, caregiving, gardening, she was an amazing cook and worked at ACHS. She is preceded in death by her Mother Rosa Sharp and Husband Tommy Lee Harness. She is survived by:

Daughters Jessica Harness-Miller & Rodney Harris Lake City

April Mae Cox Caryville

Brother Kenneth Ray Sharp Knoxville

Sisters Terrie Roach Oliver Springs

Carolyn Sue Hatfield Oliver Springs

Grandchildren Ashley, Whitney, Dakota, Jonathen, Matthew, Tommy, Randy, and Caleb

A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: To follow immediately follow visitation at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.