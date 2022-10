Bessie Wojtowicz, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at The Waters of Clinton. Bessie was born July 18, 1935 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late John and Elizabeth Chapman.

Bessie was survived by her son, Bobby Smith & wife Cleo.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.