Bessie Humphrey, age 85

Bessie Humphrey, age 85, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born in Clinton, TN to the late Samuel “Ben” and Janie Hale Humphrey on December 3, 1936. Bessie was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. She was a simple woman who was loved and known by all as Mamaw. Bessie loved her family, their hearts will forever be filled with memories. Bessie enjoyed game shows, with the Wheel of Fortune being her favorite. In addition to her parents, Bessie is preceded in death by, brothers, John, Vance, Jim and Paul Humphrey; sisters, Lois Johnson and Mary Graham.

Bessie is survived by:

Daughter………..Rosemary Hendrix
Grandson………..Cody Hendrix and wife Tiffany
Grandchildren….Kayson, Kinley, Kaylee, Tucker and Trevor
Sister………………..Ruby Lindsay
Sisters-in-law……Bonn\

ie and Mildred Humphrey
Several Nieces, Nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks to Ruby Lindsay, Cindy Martin and Mike Hendrix for all their love and care when needed. The family would also like to thank, Dr. Katy Hughes Cross, Dr Wendy May and the whole team at UT Hospice.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 5-7PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

