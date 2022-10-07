BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 1,581 Views

An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another.

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.

BBB reports that while several other vehicles had slight damage, no other injuries were reported.

The stretch of I-40 West between Midtown and Kingston was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

