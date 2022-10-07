BBB: Wrong-way crash on I-40 kills one, injures another

An apparent wrong-way crash in Roane County late Thursday night killed one person and injured another.

As first reported by our partners at BBB-TV, a vehicle reportedly entered the westbound lanes of I-40 at the Midtown exit and headed east, eventually colliding head-on with a westbound driver. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UT Medical center after emergency responders extricated them from their vehicle.

BBB reports that while several other vehicles had slight damage, no other injuries were reported.

The stretch of I-40 West between Midtown and Kingston was shut down for several hours while crews investigated the crash and cleared the scene.