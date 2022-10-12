Bass tournament to benefit local wife, mom battling cancer

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 69 Views

A benefit bass fishing tournament will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Anderson County park to raise money for Kathy Scruggs, a 36-year-old wife and mother of four who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. She will be traveling to and from the MD Anderson Cancer Institute, widely regarded as one of the premier cancer treatment centers in the United States, and all proceeds from the bass fishing tournament on October 22nd will go to the Skaggs family to assist with medical bills and travel expenses.

Blast-Off is at 7:30 am and the Weigh-In will be conducted at 3 pm. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before Blast-Off and hot dogs, chips and drinks can be purchased at weigh-in.

The entry fee is $60 per boat, with an optional $10 Lunker available. The tournament prize is a 50/50 payout.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a 7’2” medium heavy Quantum Smoke S3 Casting Rod donated by Edgemoor Outdoors in Claxton.

Any donations will be gratefully accepted and greatly appreciated.

For more information, call John at 865-742-9759 or Gavin at 865-368-4014.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

15th annual Veterans Day Parade plans announced

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.