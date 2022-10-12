Bass tournament to benefit local wife, mom battling cancer

A benefit bass fishing tournament will be held Saturday, October 22nd at Anderson County park to raise money for Kathy Scruggs, a 36-year-old wife and mother of four who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. She will be traveling to and from the MD Anderson Cancer Institute, widely regarded as one of the premier cancer treatment centers in the United States, and all proceeds from the bass fishing tournament on October 22nd will go to the Skaggs family to assist with medical bills and travel expenses.

Blast-Off is at 7:30 am and the Weigh-In will be conducted at 3 pm. Snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before Blast-Off and hot dogs, chips and drinks can be purchased at weigh-in.

The entry fee is $60 per boat, with an optional $10 Lunker available. The tournament prize is a 50/50 payout.

Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a 7’2” medium heavy Quantum Smoke S3 Casting Rod donated by Edgemoor Outdoors in Claxton.

Any donations will be gratefully accepted and greatly appreciated.

For more information, call John at 865-742-9759 or Gavin at 865-368-4014.