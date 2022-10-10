ATV wreck in Campbell kills two

Two men died in an ATV accident late Saturday afternoon in Campbell County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred shortly after 5:15 pm Saturday when two men, Johnathan Newport of Oneida and Garrett Baird of Pine Knot, Kentucky—both 22 years old—had been in a Polaris Razor ATV traveling on Old Highway 63. The driver tried to make a left turn, but the ATV left the right side of the roadway and slammed into a concrete train trestle, causing the Polaris to rotate and eject both men.

The THP reports that both men died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.