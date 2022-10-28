Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville

Jim Harris 10 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 40 Views

Arletta Seiber, age 58, of Andersonville, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Norris Health and Rehab. She was born in Lafollette, TN on October 6, 1964, to the late Wayne and Gladys Bunch Romines. In addition to her parents, Arletta is preceded in death by, Son, David Wilkerson Jr.; sisters, Roxanne Romines and Gina Hutton; grandson, William Waites III; nephew, Robert Hutton

Survived by:

Daughters…………….Linda Burchett husband Roger
     Amanda Wilkerson husband William
Grandchildren………Christopher Wilkerson, Andrew Burchett, Ryland Burchett, Makensie Waites and
                                   Makaylee Waites
Great granddaughter……Charlee Wilkerson
Brothers……………….Fisher Moser and Eddie Romines
Niece……………………Stephanie Hutton
Special Friend……….Ronnie Wallace

The family will receive friends at Lone Mountain Baptist Church on Friday, October 28, 2022, from 6-7PM with the Memorial Service to follow at 7:00PM with Pastor Freddie Bean officiating. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, of Clinton

Charles Allen “Charlie” Sherwood, age 89, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.