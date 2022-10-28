Anderson County Master Gardener applications available, training starts in January

The Anderson County Master Gardener applications are now available! You can find all information here at: tiny.utk.edu/AndersonMG and applications are due no later than December 16th, 2022.

The Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Program trains and certifies volunteers to provide community service through the local county Extension office. The program seeks to improve the lives of Tennesseans by promoting environmental stewardship, non-commercial food production, and human health and well-being through residential and consumer horticulture education delivered by a dedicated and skilled volunteer network.

Please note that all sessions will be held at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge, TN on Tuesday mornings at the UT Arboretum from January 31st to May 2nd.