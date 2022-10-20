And away we go! Early voting underway in TN

916 people headed to the polls in Anderson County on Wednesday, the first day of the early voting period for the November 8th state and federal general elections.

That number included 337 people who voted in Oak Ridge, another 265 in Clinton and 147 in Andersonville.

In Anderson County, there are once again three early voting locations, and you can cast ballots weekdays from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 9 to 12 noon at any one of the sites, which are:

Anderson County Fair Association Building, 218 Nave Street, Clinton, TN 37716

Midtown Community Center (Wildcat Den), 102 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Anderson Crossing Shopping Center (Norris/Andersonville), 3310 Andersonville Highway, Andersonville, TN 37705

Tennessee voters are reminded to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov .

On our website, we have a breakdown of the ballot in Anderson County, including links to a copy of the sample ballot and information on the four proposed Constitutional Amendments that all state voters will have a hand in deciding, as well as a look at the proposed Charter in Anderson County.

Today, we will remind you of who is on the ballot in municipal races in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.

In Clinton, incumbent Mayor Scott Burton is being challenged by City Councilman Zach Farrar.

In City Council, Ward 1, David Queener and former Clinton Schools Director Vicki Violette are running for the seat currently held by ET Stamey, who is not running for re-election due to his ongoing recovery from a stroke suffered earlier this year.

Incumbent Ward 2 Councilman Brian Hatmaker is unopposed.

Wendy Maness, Harper Maxwell and Mitchell “Shoney” Wolfe are all running to succeed Farrar in Ward 3.

Incumbent Clinton City School Board Chairman Timothy Bible and fellow incumbent Board members Curtis Isabell and Lorie Wilson are all unopposed in November’s election.

In Rocky Top, incumbent Mayor Timothy Sharp is being challenged by Kerry Templin. Incumbent Rocky Top City Council member Tony Devaney is seeking re-election, and is joined on the ballot by Mack Bunch, Retha Casteel, Richard Dawson, and Jeff Gilliam.

In Norris, incumbents Bill Grieve, William Grinder, Chris Mitchell, Charles Nicholson and Loretta Painter are seeking the five seats on the City Council.

In Oak Ridge, Mayor Warren Gooch and fellow incumbent Ellen Smith are up for re-election to their seats on the City Council, joined on the ballot by Carmen Delong, Sean Gleason and Leonard Charles Hensley.

Heather Hartman, Laura McLean, Benjamin Stephens and Erin Webb are on the ballot for seats on the Oak Ridge School Board.

In Oliver Springs, incumbent Mayor Omer Cox is being challenged by Jason Stiltner, while Robert Miller, Sr. and Jeffrey Bass are unopposed for seats on the Oliver Springs Board of Aldermen, in Wards 1 & 2, respectively.

To view a sample ballot in Anderson County, follow this link.

For election information in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com or call 865-457-6238.

Early voting will continue through Thursday, November 3rd, and the final day to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, November 1st. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.