Almost 4800 pounds of household hazardous waste collected at Anderson event

Jim Harris 6 hours ago

(AC Government press release) Anderson County Solid Waste Management Department and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation collected 4,798 pounds of household hazardous waste at its collection event on October 1st, according to the County Mayor’s office.

The TDEC collection report indicates 1,874 pounds of poisonous material (e.g., pesticides) was dropped off that day by area residents at the collection site in Oak Ridge.

Other hazardous materials collected include:

  • 664 pounds of oil-based paint;
  • 769 pounds of non-hazardous liquid;
  • 616 pounds of flammable liquid;
  • 460 pounds of corrosive material;
  • 289 pounds of aerosol containers;
  • and 61 pounds of fluorescent tubes.

A total of 149 households dropped off materials at the collection event. Household Hazardous Waste collection events are held in the spring and fall each year throughout the State of Tennessee.

Locally, officials remind citizens that the Blockhouse Valley Recycling Center, located at 1480 Blockhouse Valley Road, is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 am until 4 pm., and Saturdays from 8 am until 1 pm accepting batteries, used motor oil and filters, oil-based paint, antifreeze, gas grill propane tanks, and old appliances and electronics year-round.

To learn more, visit online at https://andersoncountytn.gov/solid-waste-recycling/.

