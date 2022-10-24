ADFAC’s Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Event set for Nov. 5

Jim Harris

ADFAC (Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties Inc.) is selling tickets to the upcoming Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Event to be held in Oak Ridge on November 5.

This year’s event, “Lady With a Legacy,” will honor community volunteer Pat Postma as the 10th Bill Wilcox Bow Tie Awardee, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today.

The Bow Tie Event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. November 5 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Oak Ridge.

Tickets are $90 each and include hors d’oeuvres, a buffet dinner, and the awards program emceed by Elaine Graham. A cash bar will be available. Dress is cocktail attire, and attendees will have the opportunity to bid on items during live and “buy-it-now” auctions. Tickets can be purchased at www.tinyurl.com/2022BowTie. Donations in honor of Pat Postma are also encouraged.

All proceeds directly benefit ADFAC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency, with at least half of event proceeds placed in the Bow Tie Endowment, established to ensure the short- and long-term stability of the agency.

The Bow Tie Award was established to honor Bill Wilcox’s commitment to the community by honoring someone who has similar values and who has or is living a meaningful life working to do good for others in unique selfless ways, has been or is currently active in our community, and whose actions have created positive local impact throughout East Tennessee.

ADFAC exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. ADFAC is currently celebrating 35 years of serving the community. Visit www.adfac.org for more information.

