AC’s Noe, CCHS’s Hensley win WBIR honors

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 14 Views

The winners of this week’s WBIR Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week were announced on Wednesday.

On defense, Anderson County linebacker Gavin Noe was voted Player of the Week after his 12-tackle performance in the Mavs’ 35-28 win over Bearden on Friday, which also included a pair of tackles for loss.

On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley beat out the other nominees, which included Clinton signal-caller Josh Keith, to win his second Player of the Week award this season. All he did was throw for a school-record 487 yards and a record-tying seven touchdowns in Friday’s 48-45 win over Sevier County.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Local Sports Update

LOCAL SPORTS SCOREBOARD HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER AA Sectionals (Saturday): East Hamilton 3 Anderson County 0 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.