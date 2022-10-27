AC’s Noe, CCHS’s Hensley win WBIR honors

The winners of this week’s WBIR Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week were announced on Wednesday.

On defense, Anderson County linebacker Gavin Noe was voted Player of the Week after his 12-tackle performance in the Mavs’ 35-28 win over Bearden on Friday, which also included a pair of tackles for loss.

On offense, Campbell County quarterback Landen Hensley beat out the other nominees, which included Clinton signal-caller Josh Keith, to win his second Player of the Week award this season. All he did was throw for a school-record 487 yards and a record-tying seven touchdowns in Friday’s 48-45 win over Sevier County.