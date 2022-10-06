AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor

(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office.

Lt. Wilson, who serves as assistant supervisor for C-shift at Anderson County EMS, began his career with the agency in 2004. He is a certified ventilator paramedic – he has received additional training and certifications to use ventilators – and one of the county’s Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) instructors.

“Matthew has served many roles over the years with Anderson County EMS. He cares tremendously for all first responders and is mindful of the many situations they face regularly and the lasting effects those situations can have on those who serve,” said Nathan Sweet, director of Anderson County EMS in the release. “To have any of our first responders recognized for the work they do and the lasting effects it can have on them is very much appreciated.”

Zeke Vanderpool, left, and Mary Millsaps, co-founders of Operation Angel Wing, stand with Matt Wilson, center, recipient of the organization’s George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service. (Photo submitted)

“I am so appreciative of the work of Mary, Zeke and the Operation Angel Wing program team—and so proud of Matt for his hard work and dedication to his fellow man. He is a true servant,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Mayor Frank has been a long-time supporter of Operation Angel Wing, according to the release, and was present to participate in recognizing Lt. Wilson, who, earlier this year, graduated from the OAW’s Peer Support Training program, which is provided to members of all branches of the Anderson County emergency services. The program’s curriculum includes intensive training in suicide prevention.

“In early August, Matt put those skills to work when he realized that one of his fellow first responders was in serious danger. Because of his training, intuition, and courage to act, a potential tragedy was avoided,” said Zeke Vanderpool and Mary Millsaps, OAW’s co-founders. “Every year, more of our first responders die by their own hand than in the line of duty. It is the dedication and selfless service of our local heroes like Matt that make the difference and help us to turn the tide of the terrible reality of suicide. We at Operation Angel Wing recognize the heavy load that our First Responders carry, and we are thankful for Matt and those like him that take the oath, put on the uniform, and step into our communities each day to make a difference.”

Operation Angel Wing is a non-profit organization that targets the individual needs of America’s veterans and first responders and their families who are impacted by the devastating effects of Post-Traumatic Stress.

George H. Neeley was the grandfather of Mary Millsaps. According to Operation Angel Wing’s website, Neeley, at age 18 in August 1940, followed his two older brothers and his childhood best friend into the United States Army at Fort Thomas, Ky. From there, Neeley spent more than five years in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater as a Private First Class, Infantry Rifleman 745 in Company D of the 162nd Infantry Regiment, fighting in the New Guinea Campaign. All three brothers came back home after the war, but Neeley’s best friend, also named George, was killed in action.

To learn more about Operation Angel Wing visit www.operationangelwing.org.