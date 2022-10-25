AC GOP candidate forum is this evening

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 40 Views

The Anderson County Republican Party will host a Town Hall meeting for the three Republicans running for state representative in Districts 32, 33, and 41 this evening in the Clinton High School auditorium.

The event will be held at from 6 to 8 pm tonight (Tuesday, October 25th).

The Republican Town Hall will feature:

  • Monty Fritts, who is running for the seat representing District 32 in Nashville, which covers Roane County.
  • John Ragan, the incumbent in District 33, which encompasses most of Anderson County, and.
  • Ed Butler, who is running in District 41 covering north Anderson County and parts of Roane, Morgan, Fentress, and Overton counties.

At 5:45, organizers say there will be an opportunity for Republicans running as independents in local city council and school board elections to introduce themselves to voters prior to the town hall.

County Mayor Terry Frank will serve as the moderator.

If you have questions you would like to pose to the candidates, you should submit them immediately prior to the meeting at the auditorium entrance.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Energy Secretary visits East Tennessee

(DOE press release, written by Kristi Nelson Bumpus) U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visited …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.