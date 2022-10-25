2022 “Nation’s Report Card” confirms pandemic’s impact on Tennessee students

(Tennessee Department of Education) This week’s release of the 2022 Nation’s Report Card from the National Center of Educational Progress (NAEP) highlighted the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic had on students in Tennessee and nationwide and confirms the need for comprehensive academic supports and interventions that Tennessee has already launched to recover and accelerate student learning.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)—commonly called the Nation’s Report Card—provides estimates of student achievement across subjects, using a sampling of students within a subset of schools, and reflects national achievement trajectories.

This year’s NAEP administration is the first since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted public education across the country. NAEP results show that the percent of 4th and 8th grade students meeting grade level expectations has dropped, with significant negative impacts on students of color, English learners and students with disabilities.

“No one should be surprised at the national decline in student achievement, but everyone should feel an ongoing sense of urgency to address it, matched with a clear and ambitious plan of action. Tennessee will continue to focus on effective implementation of its comprehensive plan which invests in research-backed interventions to help all students recover from the pandemic and accelerate their learning beyond pre-pandemic levels. Importantly, our teachers and students are already seeing improvements as a result of their hard work and focus on early literacy, tutoring, summer programming, and other academic programs that our state has launched in the past year to boost achievement,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The challenges of the pandemic will continue to impact students for years to come, and we must continue forward with a relentless commitment to doing what is best for kids – we must double-down on what works, with an unwavering focus on high-quality implementation of strategic initiatives that meets every single student where they are and elevates and accelerates their learning.”

Even before the declines in student achievement reported in spring 2021 and confirmed four academic months later on 2022 NAEP, Tennessee passed strong learning loss interventions in a special legislative session in January 2021 and leveraged an historic influx of more than $4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding to return students to traditional learning environments as quickly as possible to ensure Tennessee students would have a strong springboard for recovery from the pandemic. The majority of Tennessee’s learning loss initiatives began implementation in January 2022 and are not reflected in these NAEP results.

The 2022 NAEP results show that Tennessee 4th and 8th graders have continued to perform at the national average for math and reading, confirming previously established learning loss statewide, particularly for black students.

4th grade math: 36% of tested students scored as proficient, remaining on pace with the national average and a 4-point drop from 2019 No significant change for male students No significant change for students with disabilities or English learners No significant change for Hispanic students 4-point drop for female students 2-point drop for white students and a 12-point drop for black students

8th grade math: 24% of tested students scored as proficient, remaining on pace with national average and an 8-point drop from 2019 No significant change for students with disabilities 6-point drop for white students, 8-point drop for Hispanic students, 10-point drop for black students 15-point drop for English learners 8-point drop for both male and female students

4th grade reading: 30% of tested students scored as proficient, on pace with the national average and a 5-point drop from 2019 No significant change for students with disabilities or English learners No significant change for Hispanic students No significant change for female students 6-point drop for male students 5-point drop for white students and an 11-point drop for black students

8th grade reading: 28% of tested students scored as proficient, remaining on pace with the national average and a 4-point drop No significant change for white students, black students, or Hispanic students No significant change for students with disabilities or English learners No significant change for female students 7-point drop for male students



