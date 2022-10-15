15th annual Veterans Day Parade plans announced

The Anderson County American Legion Post #172 in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2, and Disabled American Veterans Tri-County Chapter 26 are proud to announce the 15th Annual Anderson County Veterans Day Parade which will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. in downtown Clinton, TN. This years’ theme is the “Thanks to All Anderson County Veterans for your Service”.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Gilliam Street, between the Clinton Community Center and the Clinton High School Football field, 1 hour before the parade. The parade will start on Gilliam Street in Clinton, turn right onto West Broad St, Left onto Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse, right on Market Street and end at Cullom St (Right off Market).

All veterans are invited to participate, and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade. There is NO Registration fee, but donations are accepted to assist with advertising.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact the Parade Coordinator Leon Jaquet @ 865-556-0997 or 865-463-6803 or any member of the American Legion Post #172, VFW Post #12051 or AMVET Post 2 to pick-up a registration form.