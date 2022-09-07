Yager’s grants conference set for Oct. 12

State Senator Ken Yager has announced he will host a Grants Conference on Wednesday, October 12th at Roane State Community College in Harriman in coordination with the college’s Office of Workforce and Community Development. The conference will provide local governments, community groups and nonprofits important information regarding available grants and the best practices for preparing a successful application.

“The goal is to never let a grant opportunity pass by without local governments, community groups and nonprofits knowing how to tap into it,” said Yager. “The right federal, state or local grant can make the difference in going forward on a needed project. I want to maximize our opportunities to seize every possible grant dollar available for our communities and this conference will greatly help in that effort.”

Yager has sponsored the Grant Conference since 2013 to “improve the opportunities for citizens, organizations and government agencies to receive grant funds from a wide variety of sources available to them, according to the senator’s announcement.

The conference will be held in the O’Brien Theatre from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, with check-in starting at 7:30 am. Admission is free but attendees must register for the event.

To register, visit https://registration.xenegrade.com/rscc/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=25489.

Online registration closes on October 5, 2022.

“There is an art to applying for grants and I want as many local citizens, organizations, and government agencies as possible to be apprised of the best practices,” added Yager. “The experts presenting at this conference will help us maximize our potential to help our communities tap into these funds.”

The speaker lineup will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact Senator Yager’s office at 615-741-1449 or by email at sen.ken.yager@captiol.tn.gov.