Yager announces grants to Campbell senior centers

(Sen. Yager press release) Senator Ken Yager on Thursday, formally announced that two Campbell County senior centers will each receive an $8,000 grant. The grantees include Jellico Senior Citizens, Inc and The Senior Citizen Center of Campbell County, Inc.

“These centers are an integral part of our communities and greatly enhance the quality of life and independence of our aging population,” said Yager. “I’m pleased these grants have been awarded and look forward to seeing the positive impact our centers can make with these funds.”

As part of this year’s state budget, the General Assembly allocated $1 million to be distributed among senior centers across the state. Grants were awarded based on county economic data, low-income population data and the estimated 65 and older population. A total of 125 grants — each in the amount of $8,000 — were awarded, including 13 grants in the Senator’s District 12.