Workshop to focus on American Nuclear land

Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Deputy Commissioner Greg Young and TDEC’s Director of Remediation Steve Sanders will be at the Anderson County Courthouse this evening (Thursday, September 15th) for a County Commission workshop about the American Nuclear Corporation.

The workshop will be held from 6 to 8 pm in Room 312. The public is invited to attend, and reminded that this is a workshop and not a meeting at which votes will be taken or decisions made, and is being held only for discussion.

According to information provided by the County Mayor’s Office, the meeting will focus on the American Nuclear Corporation site off of Blockhouse Valley Road in South Clinton.

Its history dates back to an incident that occurred in early1969, when “significant and unacceptable levels” of radioactivity were detected in water samples collected during routine water sampling conducted by the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Officials write that, “during its brief existence, the company was repeatedly cited for not complying with state and federal regulations concerning the handling of radioactive materials.”

Some cleanup at the site began in 1974, and the state of Tennessee took control of it in 1980.

Again, tonight’s meeting will be held from 6 to 8 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton.