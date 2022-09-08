Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father, Willard Bass and by mother, Marlena Bass.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gammonster; by son-in-law, Bobby Gammonster; by brother, Cecil Bass; by grandchildren, Brandy Linkous and Dustin Cauldwell; by great grandchildren, Anna, Alex and Chloe; by daughter-in-law, Sona Cauldwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence on our website at www.sharpfh.com.