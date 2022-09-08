Wilma Cox, age 75

Obituaries

Wilma Cox, age 75, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beverly Park Health and Rehab in Knoxville, TN.

She grew up in Oliver Springs and was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Cox; by son, Jeff Cauldwell; by father, Willard Bass and by mother, Marlena Bass.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Gammonster; by son-in-law, Bobby Gammonster; by brother, Cecil Bass; by grandchildren, Brandy Linkous and Dustin Cauldwell; by great grandchildren, Anna, Alex and Chloe; by daughter-in-law, Sona Cauldwell.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. You are welcome to leave a message of condolence on our website at www.sharpfh.com. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to serve the Cox family.

