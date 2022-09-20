UCOR announces small business diversity event

Key to creating a successful workforce is ensuring diversity and inclusion. Studies show that ethnically diverse workforces are 35% more likely to outperform their industry counterparts, while gender diverse workforces are 15% more likely. That’s why United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) and Pellissippi State Community College are hosting the 2022 Small Business Diversity Summit as part of both organizations’ commitment to workforce development.

The October 11 event will focus on tools for building a diverse workforce. The event will feature Dr. Rob Smith, vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion for Amentum, one of UCOR’s parent companies. Dr. Smith will discuss recruiting, hiring, and retaining diverse talent.

Also on the program are a panel of area experts who will share experiences and best practices:

Meredith Hough, Regional Recruiter for CRH, Harrison Construction:

Kylie Julius, Communications Manager for Strata-G

Jorge Sanabria, President, Expoquip, Inc.

Due to limited space, registration is required for the event. Register by Sept. 30 at https://2022diversitysummitt.eventbrite.com. The agenda has networking and coffee beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the actual program running from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is being held in the Community Room at Pellissippi State’s Magnolia campus, 1610 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. Attendees will be asked to abide by any COVID-19 protocols are in place at the event location on the day of the event.

UCOR is the DOE Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s lead environmental cleanup contractor. The company is a partnership between Amentum, Jacobs, and Honeywell. The company’s nearly 2,000 workers are dedicated to safely reducing environmental risk on the Oak Ridge Reservation while helping DOE’s Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration continue their important missions. Learn more about the company at www.UCOR.com.