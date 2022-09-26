Trick-or-Treat Festival set for October 30

The city of Clinton has announced that it will host its 4th Annual Trick-or-Treat Festival on Sunday, October 30th from 2 to 5 pm at the Clinton Community Center.

The annual event features candy, music, bowling, and other activities for the entire family to come out and enjoy. Be sure to wear your Halloween costume as dozens of local businesses and organizations will have tables set up inside the gym to hand out candy and prizes.

Admission is free so make plans to attend Sunday, October 30th, from 2 to 5 pm, at the Clinton Community Center.

