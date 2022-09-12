TN State Parks, TN First lady team up to offer volunteer opportunities

Tennessee State Parks will partner with Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, to offer volunteer opportunities to the public throughout the month of September. These workdays will also coincide with National Public Lands Day.

Tennessee Serves activities at the parks include trash pickup, trail work, cabin repairs, painting, removal of invasive plant species, and more. For information on Tennessee Serves events at each park please go to the link here.

This year, 52 of the 56 Tennessee State Parks are participating.

Rock Island State Park in Warren County has two Tennessee Serves events, Sept. 17 and Sept. 24. Booker T. Washington State Park in Chattanooga will host a large cleanup event on Oct. 1 as part of the Tennessee River Rescue.

The First Lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities. The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference; and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs. For more on Tennessee Serves go to the link here.

National Public Lands Day, established in 1994 and held each year on the fourth Saturday in September, is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. The program restores and improves public lands throughout the country. For more information on National Public Lands Day go to the link here.

Norris Dam State Park’s National Public Lands Day! Event will be held on Friday, September 23rd. They will be rerouting a section of trail known as Kerry’s Revenge to better improve the trail for sustainability and usage.

Please register here for this opportunity by the end of the day on Thursday, September 22nd.

Volunteers will meet at the Tea Room at Norris Dam State Park at 9 am on the 23rd. Wear pants, close toed shoes, and bring lots of water and snacks or lunch.

Cove Lake State Park will be celebrating National Public Lands Day on Sunday, September 25th with a volunteer work day.

This project, which will focus on installing four to six charcoal grills in Cove Lake’s picnic area, and will begin at 9:00 9am, with work expected to wrap up around 11 am.

Volunteers should be prepared for the potential to be in direct sunlight while working.

Close toed shoes and appropriate clothing to shovel dirt/mulch and handle wood/metal/concrete are recommended.

Please bring work gloves and water

If you are interested enjoying a beautiful day at Cove Lake State Park while giving back to the community with a service project, please attend our 2022 National Public Lands Day Celebration.

Everyone is welcome but this is a great opportunity for TN Promise Students to gain a couple of hours toward their goal as well!

Each attendee must complete a Volunteer Liability Waiver, you may download it here and bring your completed form with you or we will have copies on the day of the event for you to fill out and sign before the event begins.