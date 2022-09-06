The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.
Preceded in death by:
Brother/Cousin David Scott Hanson
Grandmother Letha Pearl Owens
Son-In-Law Justin Lynn Braden
Parent Gaines Harold Fagan
Parent Bob Wayne Tompkins
Uncle and Aunt JT and June Pyles
Wife of 38 years Peggy Sue Fagan
Children Joshua Lee Fagan
Kimberly LeeAnne & David Stringfield
Heather AshLee Fagan & Hunter Robbins
Grandchildren Izzy, Gabi, Nat-Bug, Sissy, Deano, Aaliyah, McKinzlee
Mother Nancy Tompkins
Special Brother/Family Gary & Brenda Thornton
Kyle & Sonya Thornton
Sister Tamara Queen
Favorite In Laws Flossie & Jack Ferguson
Brother In Laws Wayne & Lisa Ferguson
John & Aimee Ferguson
Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.