The Man, The Myth, The Legend Timothy Lee Fagan was born 4/4/1965 in Frankfort Indiana, raised in Clinton TN, went to be with the lord 9/1/2022. Tim was married to the love of his life for 38 years, Peggy Fagan. He was a Die-Hard Tennessee Volunteer Fan! Graduated from Clinton High School 83’, Tim was a Baptist, and a Proud Member of the CHS Band. Tim was a Jack of all Trades and loved Building anything he could picture. He loved going to watch the races and his Tennessee Football, but Tim’s beyond favorite time is always spending time with Family and Friends.

Preceded in death by:

Brother/Cousin David Scott Hanson

Grandmother Letha Pearl Owens

Son-In-Law Justin Lynn Braden

Parent Gaines Harold Fagan

Parent Bob Wayne Tompkins

Uncle and Aunt JT and June Pyles

Wife of 38 years Peggy Sue Fagan

Children Joshua Lee Fagan

Kimberly LeeAnne & David Stringfield

Heather AshLee Fagan & Hunter Robbins

Grandchildren Izzy, Gabi, Nat-Bug, Sissy, Deano, Aaliyah, McKinzlee

Mother Nancy Tompkins

Special Brother/Family Gary & Brenda Thornton

Kyle & Sonya Thornton

Sister Tamara Queen

Favorite In Laws Flossie & Jack Ferguson

Brother In Laws Wayne & Lisa Ferguson

John & Aimee Ferguson

Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.