THP: Cyclist killed by vehicle Wednesday night

An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed when she was struck by a vehicle in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to the THP, 33-year-old Sheldon Hickman of Harriman had been headed north in the 1900 block of Harriman Highway shortly before 10 pm Wednesday when his Nissan Altima struck a cyclist identified as 47-year-old Amy Hicks of Oliver Springs.

Hicks died from her injuries.

The THP report indicates that Hickman initially left the scene following the crash but returned later. He was arrested and taken to the Roane County Jail on a charge of DUI but has since been released on bond. The THP report indicates that vehicular charges are pending in Wednesday’s fatal accident.

