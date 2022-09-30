Thomas appointed to head TDLWD

(TDLWD) Thursday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Deniece Thomas as Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development, effective September 30. Thomas succeeds Jeff McCord following his departure to lead Northeast State Community College.

“Deniece is a dedicated public servant who has worked tirelessly to ensure Tennesseans, businesses and our economy thrive through meaningful work opportunities,” said Lee. “I appreciate her thoughtful leadership and have full confidence she will continue to serve Tennessee with integrity.”

Thomas currently serves as deputy commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and holds key responsibilities, including leadership of the Workforce Services, Adult Education and WIRED divisions. Thomas has served the department since 2007.

Thomas earned her master’s degree at Lipscomb University and bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.