TBI: Man indicted in connection to 2020 Jellico fire

An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the TBI and local authorities in Jellico has resulted in the indictment of a Campbell County man on arson and reckless endangerment charges, according to officials.

In November 2020, TBI agents joined detectives from the Jellico Police Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Commerce Street. Investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set, and information was developed identifying 29-year-old Bobby Buckner as the individual responsible.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Buckner with one count of arson and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Monday morning, he was served in the Campbell County Jail, where he was already being held on unrelated charges.