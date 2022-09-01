TBI identifies girl found dead Tuesday

Jim Harris

The TBI and Caryville Police are continuing to investigate after the body of a teenage girl was found at a home on Tennessee Street Tuesday morning.

The body of 17-year-old Kimber Wilson was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Tennessee Street at around 8:30 am Tuesday. The TBI identified the girl publicly on Wednesday and said that her body was transported to the Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

A man was reportedly brought in for questioning, but at this time, no other details have been released, and as of the time this report was filed, no arrests had been made.

We will update you as developments warrant.

