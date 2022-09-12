Steve Woosley age 69, of Andersonville passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Methodist Medical Center. He was born December 4, 1952 in Andersonville to the late William Andrew and Mary Magdalene Woosley. He was a long time member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. In his early years Steve loved going to car shows with his friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Woosley; brother, William “Bub” Lawrence Woosley, Sr., sister, Mary Ruth Wiggleston; brother-in-law’s, Bob Cope and Bob Wiggleston.

He is survived by his son, Michael Woosley & wife Christy of Andersonville; daughter, Hannah Muenzner & husband Nathan; grandchildren, Carson & Raelyn Woosley; sister, Carrie Cope of Jonesville, VA; sister-in-law, Gladys Crass & husband Roger of Knoxville; nieces and nephews, Tammy, Sheila, Robbie, and Larry; special friends, John, Ronnie, Jerry, Ike, Miles, and Roy; host of cousins, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His Celebration of Life service will follow in the chapel with Cameron Cope and Larry Sharp officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com