Stella Mae Dison, age 66, of Laurel Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, surrounded by family.

She lived her whole life in this area and was of Baptist faith.

Stella is preceded in death by her parents Clifford and Martha Hall; husband Loas Dison, Jr.; brother Danny Hall; sister Faye Carroll; and grandsons J.J. Langley Dison & Ian Hopper.

She is survived by her children Rebecca Hopper and husband Christopher of Clinton, Dawn Dison of Laurel Grove; brothers Don Hall and wife Donna of Laurel Grove, Johnny Hall and wife Wilma of Oliver Springs, Larry Hall of Oliver Springs; sisters Merlene Phillips and husband James, Joann Davis and husband Michael of Oliver Springs, Sarah Gunter of Oliver Springs; grandchildren Hannah Dison, D.J. Dison, McKenzie Hopper; also, by a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a funeral service at 7:00PM with Pastor Tim Wilson officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 11:00AM at Browns Flats Cemetery.

