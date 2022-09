Stagnolia tapped to be Caryville’s next top cop

Caryville has a new police chief following Monday night’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The Board voted to hire Freddie Stagnolia as police chief, succeeding former Chief Brian Keeton, who stepped down last month after winning the race to be Scott County’s next Sheriff in the August 4th election.

Assistant Chief Michael Owens, who was also a candidate for the position, has been serving as interim chief while the city conducted its search.