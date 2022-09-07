St. Mark UMC Fall Fun Fest is this weekend

The annual St. Mark United Methodist Church Fall Fun Fest is this weekend!

The event raises money for the mission projects at St. Mark, and the fun gets started on Friday, September 10th with day one of the always-popular rummage sale at the church, located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton, from 8 am to 1 pm.

On Saturday the 10th, the rummage sale kicks back up at 8 am and will stay open until the close of the day’s festivities. Saturday’s Fun Fest will feature free kids’ games, as well as cake walks and a “chuckwagon.”

At 1 pm, there will be a live auction to cap off the event.

For more information on the Fall Fun Fest, call St. Mark at 865-457-1520.