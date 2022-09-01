Smokies take down Braves, 3-1, ‘magic number’ down to 5 for a playoff berth

Jim Harris 2 hours ago

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Mississippi Braves for the second consecutive night with a 3-1 win on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. RHP Riley Thompson (W, 1-5) turned in his best start of the season and the Smokies (65-57, 28-25) lowered their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 5.
Thompson worked a season-high five innings in the win, as he allowed just two hits while striking out four. His scoreless outing was enough to win his first game since the 2019 season. Peyton Remy tossed two shutout frames as he recorded the hold, and Hunter Bigge closed the door in the ninth while he worked around a pair of walks.
Nelson Maldonado opened the scoring for the Smokies with a two-run double in the second inning. Bryce Windham doubled in a key insurance run in the seventh after Delvin Zinn walked, stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. 
The Smokies will play game three of their six-game road trip with the Braves (56-65, 27-25) Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:35 PM ET.

