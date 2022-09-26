Smokies one win away from first SL title since 1978

Jim Harris 13 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 13 Views

(Tennessee Smokies/staff reports) The Tennessee Smokies had a great weekend!

It started Friday, when the Smokies topped the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 3-1, in the decisive game three of their Southern League North Division Playoff series and punched their ticket to the League Championship Series.

A pair of home runs from Harrison Wenson backed a quality start from Chris Clarke, as the Smokies eliminated the Trash Pandas and advanced to the final series for the first time since 2011.

Then, on Sunday the Smokies beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, the South Division champions, 4-1 at Blue Wahoo Stadium in game one of the best-of-three Championship Series, putting the club one win away from their first outright Southern League title since 1978.

Friday, Wenson opened the game’s scoring with a solo homer in the third inning. Rocket City answered with a run in its half of the third, but Jake Slaughter singled in what proved to be the winning run in the fifth. Wenson later added an insurance run with his second solo shot of the night off Ben Joyce. 

RHP Chris Clarke (W, 1-0) lifted the Smokies with a six-inning gem. He allowed only five hits and a run while striking out seven Trash Pandas. Samuel Reyes struck out five in a three-inning save to secure the win and send Tennessee to the Championship Series.

In Sunday’s Game 1, Tennessee scored three runs in the top of the first, though none came in on a ball in play. Chase Strumpf forced a run home on a bases-loaded walk, and later both Jake Slaughter and Cole Roederer scored on an errant pickoff attempt by Pensacola catcher Will Banfield.

Nelson Maldonado hit the only home run of the game in the top of the third inning to extend the Smokies’ lead to four runs. Pensacola’s lone run came on an RBI fielder’s choice in the fourth.

The Smokies’ bullpen locked down the Blue Wahoos to close the game. Following DJ Herz’s short start, relievers Riley Martin (W, 1-0), Blake Whitney and Bailey Horn (S, 1) threw a combined 5.1 innings, allowed one walk and struck out seven.

The Smokies will look to clinch the Championship Series Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium after an off-day Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 pm.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Trick-or-Treat Festival set for October 30

The city of Clinton has announced that it will host its 4th Annual Trick-or-Treat Festival …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.