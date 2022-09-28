Smokies drop Game 2, will face Blue Wahoos for league title

Jim Harris

The Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 7-1 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium in Game 2 of the Southern League Championship Series, tying the series at a game apiece. The decisive, winner-take-all game 3 will be played Wednesday night.

Tennessee took an early 1-0 lead as Yonathan Perlaza doubled in a run in the third inning, and behind a brilliant start from Riley Thompson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 8 K), the Smokies were well on their way to their first championship since 1978. Tennessee’s bullpen, however, turned in its worst outing of the postseason in the loss.

The Smokies’ relief staff allowed seven runs in the top of the sixth inning. Dalton Stambaugh recorded the first two outs of the inning before being charged with a run. Tennessee brought in Michael McAvene (L, 0-1) for his Double-A debut, but the right-hander allowed five runs without getting an out.

The Smokies will look to clinch the Championship Series Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium in a winner-take-all game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET. Fans can catch the action at https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

