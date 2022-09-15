Smokies down Lookouts for 70th win of season

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts 5-2 Wednesday night at AT&T Field. RHP Riley Thompson (W, 2-5) lifted the Smokies to their first win of the series to earn his second victory of the year.

Thompson worked five innings for a third consecutive start. He allowed one hit in the first inning but nothing after that, striking out five in the process. Bailey Horn continued his hot streak out of the bullpen with five strikeouts over two shutout frames.

Catcher Harrison Wenson put Tennessee (70-62, 32-30) on the scoreboard in the second inning with a two-run single, what proved to be the game’s winning runs. Yonathan Perlaza and Nelson Maldonado each drove in runs in the eighth inning for insurance. The win was the Smokies’ 70th of the year, marking their first 70-win season since 2015.

The Smokies will play the third game of their final series of the regular season Thursday night against the Lookouts (57-73, 23-28) at AT&T Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM ET when the Smokies send LHP Jordan Wicks (0-3, 4.18) to the mound against RHP Eduardo Salazar (6-10, 5.16).

