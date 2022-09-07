Smokies clinch wild card with rout of Blue Wahoos, loss by Barons

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 151 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies routed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 14-4 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium to open their final homestand of the year. With the win and a Birmingham loss, the Smokies (68-58, 31-26) clinched the wild card spot as the second-best team in the Southern League North, and they can officially lock down a postseason berth as soon as Wednesday night.
Third baseman Jake Slaughter provided the Smokies’ offense in the 10-run win, their largest margin of victory this season. Slaughter opened the night’s scoring with a two-run homer in the first off Zach King (L, 2-5), and he capped the night with a grand slam, finishing with six RBIs. Slaughter is batting .310 for the year and is 29 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the batting title.
The offensive outburst was more than enough to back RHP Chris Clarke (W, 7-4), who turned in a quality start for his seventh win of the season. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out fivee while needing 74 pitches to do so.
The Smokies will play the second game of their final homestand of the regular season Wednesday night against the Blue Wahoos (63-57, 28-28). First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (1-5, 5.36) to the mound against RHP Cody Mincey (5-5, 4.91).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Smokies’ magic number down to 4

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Mississippi Braves (56-66, 27-26) for the third consecutive …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.