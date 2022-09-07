Smokies clinch wild card with rout of Blue Wahoos, loss by Barons

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies routed the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 14-4 Tuesday night at Smokies Stadium to open their final homestand of the year. With the win and a Birmingham loss, the Smokies (68-58, 31-26) clinched the wild card spot as the second-best team in the Southern League North, and they can officially lock down a postseason berth as soon as Wednesday night.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter provided the Smokies’ offense in the 10-run win, their largest margin of victory this season. Slaughter opened the night’s scoring with a two-run homer in the first off Zach King (L, 2-5), and he capped the night with a grand slam, finishing with six RBIs. Slaughter is batting .310 for the year and is 29 plate appearances shy of qualifying for the batting title.

The offensive outburst was more than enough to back RHP Chris Clarke (W, 7-4), who turned in a quality start for his seventh win of the season. He tossed six innings of one-run ball, striking out fivee while needing 74 pitches to do so.

The Smokies will play the second game of their final homestand of the regular season Wednesday night against the Blue Wahoos (63-57, 28-28). First pitch is set for 7:15 PM ET when the Smokies send RHP Riley Thompson (1-5, 5.36) to the mound against RHP Cody Mincey (5-5, 4.91).

