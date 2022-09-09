Smokies blow six-run lead, fall to Pensacola

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (68-59, 31-27) blew an early lead to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (64-57, 29-28) Thursday night at Smokies Stadium in an 11-6 loss. The Blue Wahoos scored 11 unanswered runs over the final three innings of the game to win for the first time this week.

Tennessee started fast, as Riley Thompson turned in his second consecutive quality start. He went five innings for the second start in a row for the first time since 2019, and he was in line for the win before Tennessee’s bullpen blew the lead. Peyton Remy allowed four runs in 1.1 innings, while Eduarniel Nunez was charged with the loss as he allowed the go-ahead run on Thomas Jones’ double in the eighth.

Chase Strumpf hit his 20th home run of the season in the loss, and Zach Davis totaled three hits from the lead-off spot.

The Smokies will play the third and fourth games of their final homestand of the regular season Friday evening in a doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.