Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest coming soon

Idles Paranormal invites everyone to the Shultz Hollow Haunted Forest, where you can get into the Halloween spirit and support athletes at Clinton High School at the same time.

Starting on Friday, September 30th, the haunted experience in the forest will begin at dark, continuing through every Friday and Saturday night until October 31st.

The address is 127 Shultz Hollow Lane in Clinton (37716).

Admission is $5 per person and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the boys’ soccer team at Clinton High School. Concessions will also be available.

