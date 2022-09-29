Rocky Top Trunk or Treat October 28

Everyone is invited to the Rocky Top “Trunk or Treat” event on the Friday before Halloween.

The fun starts on the George Templin Field at 216 North Main Street in Rocky Top on Friday, October 28th at 5:30 pm with food, games, door prizes, bounce houses, pumpkin carving, and of course, candy!

At 7 pm, the movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” will be shown. There will also be a kids’ costume contest.

The Rocky Top Trunk or Treat is being sponsored by the city of Rocky Top and ASAP of Anderson, with the movie sponsored by Mayor Tim Sharp.